NEW DELHI: Online multi-commodity exchange National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) on Wednesday announced data storage and management company NetApp as its partner of choice for data-driven business transformation.



In order to enhance customer experience, NCDEX has undertaken several initiatives like development of next-generation trading platforms, trading software, technology infrastructure and other in-house applications.



"The subsequent data growth put pressure on our IT infrastructure. In NetApp, we found the right partner who provided a simplified, cost-effective and efficient data management, backup and recovery plan that ensured data restoration and up-to-date information," Anand Iyer, Chief Information Officer at NCDEX, said in a statement.



The "NetApp Data Fabric" offered a holistic approach that is secure, efficient and future-proof.



"NCDEX understood the need to become a data-centric organisation to drive business value and to enable new customer touchpoints through technology," said Anil Valluri, President, NetApp India & SAARC.



"As a result, they were under tremendous pressure to transform, but were required to accomplish this transformation with limited time, skills and budget. This is where NetApp was able to come in and provide simplified data management," he added.



As NCDEX becomes more data-centric, NetApp will provide real-time data insight, access and control, the company said

