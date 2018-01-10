Xiaomi Redmi phones are very popular in India among smartphone users. Just a few years old and people still flock to them whenever there’s a sale. The newest in the Redmi series is the new Redmi 5A.

If you want to buy your favourite smartphone on mi.com or on Flipkart, you need to be smart enough and understand a few things. Redmi 5A has a huge demand for it and a plethora of customers will try to get their hands on the phone at the same time. So if you want to beat them, you need to know the trick.

Buy Redmi 5A on the Flash Sale using this Trick

Follow the steps below:

1. Register for the Redmi 5A Flash Sale on Flipkart or on mi.com to be eligible for the flash sale.

2. Install this extension on your Chrome Browser.

Please note, you can also do this on your smartphone. Click on the link below for more details.

3. In the options on our extension, subscribe to Redmi 5A ‘Sale Alert’. You can do this in another way also: right-click on the Buyhatke logo on the Chrome bar and click on options.

4. Your Chrome browser should always be open and you should be logged in to Flipkart. Also, make sure your internet connection is working properly before the sale starts.

5. Make sure the Chrome extension is enabled during the sale. The extension will open a new Redmi 5A product page tab and the phone is automatically added into the cart when the sale starts.

6. Always make sure your tab is not closed.

This trick will help you a great deal in getting your Redmi 5A phone in an easy and efficient manner. It just takes a few seconds. Using our extension and the app, thousands of people have already bought the new Redmi 5A. Don’t miss this opportunity.

The Redmi 5A has a powerful processor, a 1.4 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, with 2GB RAM. It has an internal memory of 16GB, which is expandable up to 256GB with a micro-SD card. The smartphone runs on the latest version of Android 7.1 (Nougat), supports 4G LTE and VoLTE. The phone comes with a powerful battery of 3,000mAH.

The user interface is brilliant and comes with a lot of fancy colours, animations, and themes. The MiUI 9 Beta offers everything you'd expect from a fully-functional operating system.

For a meagre Rs.5,999, Redmi 5A is worth buying.