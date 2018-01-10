KOCHI: Kerala-based private sector lender South Indian Bank (SIB) has posted a 3.25 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 115 crore in its third quarter results compared to Rs 111.38 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total business of the bank shot up Rs 11,729 crores to Rs 1,20,558 crore, a growth of 10.78 per cent year-on-year.

Announcing the results in Kochi, V G Mathew, MD and CEO said the bank’s net profit came back to normal trajectory. He also expressed satisfaction on the overall business performance with a clear shift of focus to retail MSME and current account, savings account (CASA) deposits. ‘’This is consistently delivering improvements in the operating performance of the bank,” Mathew added.

The gross and net bad loans’ position improved by 0.58 per cent and 0.17 per cent, respectively, on a year-on-year basis, while deposits increased Rs 4,514 crore to Rs 68,109 crore, registering a growth of 7.1 per cent. The total advances increased Rs 7,215 crores to Rs 52,449 crores, registering a credit growth of 15.95 per cent.

The growth drivers continue to be SME loans, mortgage loans, agriculture and auto loans. During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, the bank raised tier-II capital of Rs 490 crore by way of Basel III-compliant tier-II bonds.