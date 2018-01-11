BEJING: Beijing on Thursday expressed concerns over restrictions on Chinese investment placed by the US citing national security concerns.



Washington has rejected a merger by China's Ant Financial with US money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc. over national security concerns last week, Xinhua news agency reported.



"As far as the Ant Financial case is concerned, we feel sorry to see that normal business investment and merger made by a Chinese enterprise in the US was once again blocked due to the so-called national security reasons," said Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Gao Feng.



"We do not oppose normal security review by relevant countries over foreign investment, but we are concerned about the acts of setting up glass door and swing door to restrict foreign investment citing national security," Gao said.

