CHENNAI: Real estate developer Embassy Group has lined up capital expenditure of Rs 10,000 crore in its three verticals — commercial office space, integrated residential developments, and industrial parks over the next five years with bulk of the capex earmarked for the commercial space.

“In the commercial space, we’ll be investing at least Rs 5,000 crore capital programme over the next five years and it’ll be moderated depending on demand,” said Mike Holland, CEO of Embassy Office Parks.

On the commercial office space front, the group has completed 25 million sq ft and another 15 mn sq ft is at various stages of development.

While the initial phase of 4.5 million sq ft Embassy Splendid Tech Zone, would be completed by end-2018, Holland said that the second phase of its another project— Embassy Residency —will be launched “shortly”. Both the projects will take at least four years for completion.

The capital expenditure for the ‘Splendid’ is pegged at Rs 1,575 crore. Developed on a 30-acre land, he said, the masterplan has the potential to scale up by another 80 acres.

While several analyst points out that the office market has been a laggard, Holland said most of the IT firms were upbeat on expansion plans. In addition, robust demand from e-commerce, banking and other sectors is expected to push absorption of these spaces across the country.

Keen to tap the spiralling demand for warehouse space, Embassy Industrial Parks has lined up investment for aggressive expansion in this space. It plans to set up a total of nine upcoming parks, totalling close to 20 million sq ft, across the country over the next four years.

In Chennai, Embassy has partnered with Brookfield Asset Management, a Canadian institutional investor, in an asset-specific deal to develop a 200-acre plot of land in Sriperumbudur for building warehouse and industrial buildings. The total project cost will be about Rs 900 crore and will take at least five years for completion.

“This project is expected to see significant demand from auto and auto ancillary companies. Post GST, the project is also expected to see demand from the growing FMCG and third party logistics,” he said.