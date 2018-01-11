Employment generation, exports and increasing farmers’ income emerged as the top agenda during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with the country’s 40 leading economists on Wednesday.

The meeting is significant as it comes ahead of the Union Budget amid concerns that unemployment among educated people in the country might be as high as 20 per cent, and could decide the government’s priorities in the Budget.

The 40 economists who interacted with the PM on Wednesday shared their views ranging from macro-economy, agriculture and rural development, employment, health and education, manufacturing and exports, urban development, infrastructure and connectivity.

The event was organised by the NITI Aayog and was attended by finance minister Arun Jaitley and members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, among others. Several presentations were made to the PM during the meeting.

“Employment was one of the key subjects. NITI Aayog had set up a task force to examine what we call high frequency employment data. The task force has come out with numbers which will be shared later with the public,” NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said after the meeting.

“You’ll see there is much better news on the employment front than what people thought,” he said adding that educated unemployment among young people in the country may be as high as 20 per cent. Another big idea discussed during the meeting was to adopt stronger export-driven growth strategy and increasing income of farmers.