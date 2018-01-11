NEW DELHI: The results season will kickoff on Thursday with IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) expected to release numbers for the third quarter of FY18. But, analysts and brokerages predict that things are unlikely to be much different for the flagship IT services segment, with seasonal demand softness combined with the continuing slowdown in retail and BFSI verticals may offset gains made from improved operational efficiencies.

According to brokerages, top Indian IT players will see muted sequential revenue growth in the range of 1 to 2.6 per cent compared to the previous quarter, with players like HCL and Tech Mahindra expected to perform on the upper end of the spectrum, while TCS, Wipro and Infosys are expected to record slightly slower growth.

The third quarter usually sees some demand weakness, pointed out a senior industry executive, “because of extra vacation days and the consequent hit to productivity”. “However, what is likely to drag down growth is the continued weakness in the banking and financial services, and retail verticals. Both domestically and in North America, the demand from these two sectors have remained muted all through the year,” the executive said.

Research notes from brokerages released ahead of the results season predict TCS and Infosys revenues growing quarter-on-quarter by around 0.9 to 1.5 per cent, Wipro at 0.8-1.2%, HCL Technologies at 2.2 to 2.6 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 1.8 to 2.2 per cent. “We expect demand to continue to remain soft... with companies seeing problems in clients and verticals. December 2017 will be a seasonally weak quarter with CC (constant currency) QoQ (quarter on quarter) growth of 1 per cent to 2.6 per cent,” Ankur Rudra, CLSA analyst noted.

“We don’t see strong bottom-up signs of growth recovery. Companies will have to negotiate challenges from immigration & tax change distractions,” CLSA added. The absence of the cross-currency tailwinds which boosted growth in the previous quarter (Q2FY18) is also expected to impact profitability.