MUMBAI: Key Indian equity indices on Thursday provisionally closed in the green, with both the Sensex and the Nifty50 scaling fresh closing highs.



Market observers felt that optimism ahead of the release of third quarter earnings of global software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), along with healthy buying in the IT, realty and Teck indices, added to the upward rally of the equity indices.



The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) scaled a new intra-day high of 10,664.60 points.



The index edged higher by 19 points or 0.18 per cent to provisionally close (at 3.30 p.m.) at 10,651.20 points.



The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,471.48 points, closed at 34,503.49 points -- up 70.42 points or 0.20 per cent -- from its previous session's close.



The Sensex touched a high of 34,555.30 points and a low of 34,400.61 points during the intra-day trade.



The BSE market breadth was bullish as 1,603 stocks advanced as compared to 1,327 declines.



On Wednesday, the key indices slipped from record highs to close in the red on the back of negative global cues and heavy selling pressure in consumer durables, auto and banking stocks.



The Nifty50 edged lower by 4.80 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 10,632.20 points, while the Sensex closed at 34,433.07 points -- down 10.12 points or 0.03 per cent -- after scaling a fresh high of 34,565.63 points on an intra-day basis.

