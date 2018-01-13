BENGALURU: Terming the global software major a phenomenal company started by people with a great vision, newly-appointed Chief Executive Salil Parkeh on Friday exuded confidence in building a stronger Infosys.



"This is a phenomenal company, started by people with a great vision, which I think is going to last a long time. My hope is to be connected with its founders and build a stronger Infosys," Parekh told reporters in his maiden interaction with the media here.



Parekh, 53, is the second non-promoter executive to lead the $10 billion iconic firm after its first non-founder CEO Vishal Sikka resigned in August over governance issues with its promoters, especially N.R Narayana Murthy last year.



A"I always had respect for Infosys for a number of years. When I had the opportunity to take this role, it was very exciting. Infosys has a strong foundation of business. I hope to make it stronger with the team.



"My interactions with Nandan (Nilekani) and the Board have given me enough confidence to build a stronger company," he said.



Co-founder Nilekani, 62, rejoined Infosys in August as Chairman at the request of the previous Board, as the company faced disruptions at the management level last year.



Parekh, a former executive board member of the Paris-based IT firm Capgemeni, said that going ahead digital would be a critical element of the company's business.



"I am in the process of reviewing our portfolio, which will take a few weeks. Any technology found working for the clients will be continued. As we are more a horizontal platform, we are trying to build a vertical integrated platform," he said.



Clarifying that the company had no plans to reduce headcount, Parekh said the focus would be on reskilling the employees.



"Interactions with clients, partners and employees are the action plan for the next few months," he pointed out.



Noting that it was important to have a strong consulting business, Parekh said it would be an advantage in the market.



"Our focus is to look at a definitive closing for the year. When we get a look at our closing for the year, we will have a vision for the next fiscal," he said.



Delighted over Parkeh joining the company, Nilekani said the new CEO got the ground running within two weeks of taking over the reins.



"Not even two weeks since Parekh joined and he's already got the ground running," Nilekani told reporters in the sprawling green campus.



Announcing that Board member Rajesh Murthy had resigned for personal reasons after being with the company over 26 years, the co-founder said the former had from the front and motivated all.



"I had the privilege of hiring Murthy in 1991. He led from the front and motivated us," recalled Nilekani.



The Paris-based Murthy will leave the Board this month-end and help in the transition in the tech hub.



Admitting that the third quarter was tumultuous despite the distractions, Nilekani said the leadership had pulled everything through.



"December quarter is very difficult in business -- most of northern hemisphere get into the holiday mode -- which is a very tough quarter had a good performance," added Nilekani on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now