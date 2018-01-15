Airbus will have to scrap A380 programme if no new orders: Sales chief
By PTI | Published: 15th January 2018 02:36 PM |
Last Updated: 15th January 2018 03:46 PM | A+A A- |
PARIS: Airbus will have no other choice but to halt the A380 programme if Dubai's Emirates airline does not place another order, the European aerospace giant's sales director, John Leahy, told a news conference today.
Orders from Emirates, the main customer of the supersize aircraft, have stalled over the past two years. (AFP) KIS .