The logo of Airbus Group is seen on the company's headquarters building in Toulouse, Southwestern France. (File | Reuters)

PARIS: Airbus will have no other choice but to halt the A380 programme if Dubai's Emirates airline does not place another order, the European aerospace giant's sales director, John Leahy, told a news conference today.

Orders from Emirates, the main customer of the supersize aircraft, have stalled over the past two years. (AFP) KIS .