India's trade deficit widens to USD 14.88 billion in December
By Reuters | Published: 15th January 2018 06:47 PM |
Last Updated: 15th January 2018 06:47 PM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: India's trade deficit widened to $14.88 billion from $13.83 billion in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.
Merchandise exports for December rose 12.36 percent from a year ago to $27.03 billion.
Goods imports last month were $41.91 billion, a gain of 21.12 percent from a year ago, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed.