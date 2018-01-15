Image used for representational purpose.

NEW DELHI: India's trade deficit widened to $14.88 billion from $13.83 billion in the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

Merchandise exports for December rose 12.36 percent from a year ago to $27.03 billion.

Goods imports last month were $41.91 billion, a gain of 21.12 percent from a year ago, data from the commerce and industry ministry showed.