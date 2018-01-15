MUMBAI: Healthy macro-economic industrial production data and positive quarterly results, along with upbeat Asian cues, lifted the key indices of the Indian equity market to record high levels during the early morning trade session on Monday.



According to market analysts, healthy buying support was witnessed in banking, consumer durables and metal stocks.



At 9.30 a.m., the 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex, which had closed at 34,529.39 points on Friday, traded higher at 34,767.91 points, up by 175.52 points or 0.51 per cent.



At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader Nifty50 quoted at 10,726.15 points, up by 44.90 points or 0.42 per cent.



On Friday -- the last trade session -- key equity indices closed higher amidst optimism over the ongoing corporate earnings season and buying support for oil and gas, banking and capital goods stocks.



The Sensex on Friday closed trade at 34,592.39 points -- up 88.90 points or 0.26 per cent, while, the wider Nifty50 rose by 30.05 points or 0.07 per cent to 10,681.25 points.



