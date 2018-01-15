Year 2017 was not kind to gold. The love for the yellow metal remained subdued for Indian investors as the equity markets shined brighter. The Sensex dazzled, giving 29 per cent year-to-date return to the investor. Gold, on the other hand, lost lustre with returns capped at 9 per cent.

During 2017, gold opened with Rs 27,570 per 10 grams and after hitting a high of Rs 31,350 again slipped to Rs 28,300. Says Aasif Hirani, director, Tradebulls: “In 2017, gold under-performed, in spite of weak US Dollar and geopolitical risks. Gold is normally seen as a safe haven in times of political tensions.”

No wonder, investors pulled out Rs 730 crore from 14 gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2017, while equity and equity-linked saving schemes saw an infusion of about Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Overall, mutual fund schemes witnessed an inflow of Rs 2.4 lakh crore.

So what does it spell for the investors? Can it see a turnaround in 2018? Experts doubt.

“As long as equities and bonds are trading at record highs, we don’t see fear-based investors coming into gold. However we don’t see any further negative developments for gold too. Any stock market correction could boost the prices of gold,” says Hirani.

According to Hareesh V, head of commodities research at Geojit Financial Services, no sharp gains or drop is expected unless there are any changes in key fundamentals. “The prospects of a further hike in interest rates in the US may possibly strengthen the dollar, which could pressurise gold.”

Despite subdued returns, experts feel investing in gold will safeguard investors against any politico-economic risk.

“The world continues to remain in state of great disequilibrium, both with respect to the global economy and geopolitics as well. Given the macroeconomic picture, gold will be a useful portfolio diversification tool and thereby helping you to reduce overall portfolio risk,” says Chirag Mehta, senior fund manager — alternative investments at Quantum AMC.

So, it is good Idea to diversify 10-12 per cent of total investment in gold. “We are moderately bullish, so investment up to 12 per cent of total portfolio is recommended with addition of five per cent if gold comes near the level of $1,180,” Hareesh recommends. And, the right time to enter is the 27,000-mark.

In the words of Prathamesh Mallya, chief analyst, non-agri commodities and currencies at Angel Broking, “For investors who want to accumulate gold in the physical market, Rs 27,000-mark remains the ideal entry while for those in the futures market, Rs 28,000 would be the ideal entry points. Higher side target price points for gold would be around Rs 30,500 mark. In whatever circumstances, from a portfolio diversification perspective, at least 10 per cent should be earmarked for investment in gold.