KOCHI: Kerala-based Federal Bank has registered a net profit of 26 percent in the third quarter. The bank, which reported the highest ever interest income, has also crossed Rs I lakh crore deposit. The bank earned a net interest income of Rs 950 crore for the quarter.

Total business of the bank grew 14.6 per cent from Rs 1,61,864.87 crore to Rs 1,85,490.17 crore. While total deposits reached Rs 1,00,537.10 crore from Rs 92,235.65 crore, net advances grew 22.01 percent to touch Rs 84,,953.08 crore. NRE deposits grew 14.14 per cent to reach Rs 39,430.97 crore as on December 31, 2017. CASA increased to Rs 33,141.43 crore from Rs 31,972.97 crore.

Wholesale advances registered a growth of 29.62 per cent to reach Rs 34,364.26 crore while agri advances posted 29.64 per cent growth to Rs 8,771.37 crore. Retail advances registered a growth of 14 per cent to reach Rs 24,293.12 crore. SME advances grew 20.47 per cent to touch Rs 18,493.38 crore compared to Rs 15,351.34 crore last year.

The bank’s operating profit shot up by 18.21 per cent to reach Rs 561.4 crore as on December 31, 2017. Net profit increased 26.43 per cent to reach Rs 260.01 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The bank’s net worth increased to Rs 11,955.18 crore from Rs 8,601.24 crore. The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of the bank, computed as per Basel III guidelines, stood at 14.41 per cent at the end of the quarter.