NEW DELHI: India's exports grew to $27.03 billion in December 2017 from $26.19 billion in November 2017 and $24.05 billion during the corresponding month of previous year, official data showed on Monday.



According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, exports during last month exhibited a growth of 12.36 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.



"Exports during December 2017 have exhibited positive growth of 12.36 per cent in dollar terms vis-à-vis December 2016," the ministry said in a statement.



"Exports have been on a positive trajectory since August 2016 to December 2017 with a dip of 1.1 per cent in the month of October 2017."



However, the country's imports during the month under review also increased to $41.91 billion from $40.02 billion in November and $34.60 billion reported for the corresponding period of the previous year.



Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now