NEW DELHI: Yoga guru Ramdev on Tuesday said he has no plans to enter into partnerships with any international company, as he doesn’t support the idea of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

However, he added that Patanjali would welcome financial support if offered.

“As far Patanjali is concerned, we will not enter into partnership with any international company. If someone wants to give financial support we will welcome it. But we don't support foreign direct investment,” Ramdev said at the launch of Patanjali’s entry into the e-commerce sector.

Patanjali Ayurveda has entered into an agreement with e-commerce websites to give a big push to the online sale of its Swadeshi range of Fast-moving Consumer Goods (FMCG).

Patanjali Ayurveda's products will now be available on online websites, including- PayTM Mall, Big Basket, Flipkart, Grofers, Amazon, netmeds, 1mg, Shopclues, and others.