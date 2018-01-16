An advertisement of Paytm, a digital wallet company, is pictured at a road side stall in Kolkata. (Photo | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Nitin Chauhan as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

In his current role at Paytm Payments Bank, Nitin will be in charge of information security, setting up and enhancing the firm’s enterprise security strategies, infrastructure and network design. This also includes securing all lines of network and interoperability for PPB customers, and services across partner banks and financial services.

He will also ensure regulatory compliance with an emphasis on building a security framework for all Paytm Payments Bank customers.

"It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Nitin to the Paytm Payments bank team. He is a seasoned information security professional, and his experience in creating and deploying security solutions will play a key role in ensuring we continue bringing the most secure and innovative digital-first offerings for our users," said MD and CEO, Paytm Payments Bank, Renu Satti.

"Paytm Payments Bank has huge focus on information and cyber security and compliance aspects across all areas. We will continue to build secure and sustainable information and cyber security practice at the bank," said CISO, Nitin Chauhan.

Nitin comes with around two decades of experience across information and cyber security.

Prior to joining Paytm Payments Bank, he served as the CISO at RBL Bank for over six years and also worked with Kotak Bank and other financial institutions.

Paytm Payments Bank recently introduced a first-of-its kind facility to create a fixed deposit when the customer balance exceeds Rs. one lakh at the end of day.

It has also unveiled a ‘Paytm Ka ATM’ outlet that allows customers to open saving accounts and deposit/withdraw money.

These specially branded outlets will play a key role in bringing banking access to smaller cities and towns by ensuring customers find it easy to locate an access point near them.