NEW DELHI: Industry body Assocham on Tuesday urged the government to impose a 10 per cent customs duty on import of hardwood chemical pulp and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp to encourage domestic pulp production.

It said such a move will provide the much-needed push for job creation and promote overall economic development of the country’s vast rural hinterland housing pulpwood plantations. “These measures would help energise creation of sustainable sources of fibre required by Indian pulp and paper industry,” it said in its pre-Budget recommendations on indirect taxes submitted to the government.

According to estimates, India imports 1.25 metric tonnes of pulp worth $710 million annually.

Assocham has also sought policy measures for private sector participation in plantation development programmes. The chamber recommended that import of capital goods required by paper and paperboard industry for technological upgradation, aimed at environmental protection and for compliance with corporate responsibility for environmental protection, be permitted at ‘nil’ rate of customs duty.

“One of the fetters to the growth of country’s economy is lack of adequate opportunities for harnessing and deploying unique demographic dividend that India enjoys vis-a-vis other economies,” said Assocham secretary-general, D S Rawat.

“Development of plantation farming to produce raw materials for paper and paperboards industry is a readily available avenue for creating substantial employment opportunities on a sustainable basis,” he added.The chamber has also suggested that exports by manufacturers who have adopted environment friendly technology be granted incentives as cash incentive of five per cent of free on board.