KOCHI:Muthoot Capital Services, a Muthoot Pappachan Group company, has reported a net profit of Rs 15.71 crore in the third quarter of FY18, a growth of 144 per cent over the year-ago period.

For the nine-month period ending December 2017, the company recorded 69.53 per cent growth in profit to touch Rs 32.16 crore. It disbursed two-wheeler loans of Rs 485.89crore in the period under review compared to Rs 270.95 crore in the previous year.

Total assets under management (AUM), including managed portfolio, reached Rs 1,979.56 crore at the end of the quarter. Considering the cumulative performance for the first three quarters of the current financial year, the company achieved 36.66 per cent growth, taking the total income to Rs 279.33 crore compared to Rs 204.40 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In the reporting quarter, the company raised Rs 165 crore through QIP, getting high profile mutual funds and other investors into the company. “The QIP successfully concluded in the current quarter will enhance the performance of the company through funds for faster growth in operations, lower leveraging, higher capital adequacy and lower cost of funds,” said Thomas George Muthoot, MD of the firm.