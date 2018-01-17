NEW DELHI: The GST Council, which is slated to meet on Thursday, will take up the contentious issue of bringing real estate under GST. Speaking to Express, a senior government official conceded that the Centre and states are not on the same page on this.“While the finance ministry is for including it, the states are opposing the move. Even the council members are divided over this as they feel it will be too early to include real estate under GST,” the official added.

When GST was launched, petroleum products, natural gas, electricity, alcohol and real estate were kept outside its ambit.The government has already announced that real estate would be brought under the ambit of the taxation scheme, in a phased manner, to ensure the smooth implementation of the GST.The finance ministry had already held several meetings in this regard with real estate developers and their representative organisations, including, Naredco. However no consensus could be reached on the issue.

“Not all the states are ready. Also, private developers feel the sector needs some time to recover, before taking another blow,” the official added.

Among the other issues which will be on agenda for the meeting will be amendments in the filing process to make it more simplified.Traders have been complaining about the complicated filing process. The government had on December 30 extended the last date for filing of final detailed sales return for the first four months by 10 days under the GST. Another issue which can be discussed is the further simplification of the composite scheme to reduce the cost of GST compliance for smaller companies. The Council will also discuss the issue of delays in refunds for exporters and also delay in shipments.

Exporters had raised concern over the huge problem in getting refund of ITC both due to ignorance and recalcitrant approach of the tax authorities. Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked the GST Council to address the concerns.

