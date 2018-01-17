NEW DELHI: Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm Ecommerce today said it plans to recruit 150 engineering and management graduates from premier technology and management institutions.

For its technology and business teams the company will recruit from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), BITS Pilani, National Institutes of Technology, XLRI Jamshedpur, ISB -Hyderabad, Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi among others.

"By hiring top talent from India's leading educational institutions, we will take our disruptive offline-to-online model to more brands and retailers across the country and make them ready for the digital-first paradigm," said Amit Sinha, Chief Operating Officer – Paytm Mall.

The talent acquisition is aimed at bolstering Paytm Mall operations, and is in line with its long-term strategy to acquire top professionals to continue with its growth momentum and drive greater scale, a company statement said.