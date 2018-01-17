KOLKATA:Industry doyens cited West Bengal’s ‘political stability’ and ‘peaceful environment’ while announcing big-ticket investments in the state. The fourth edition of the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit was inaugurated at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre here on Tuesday.Speaking at the event, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani promised investments to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore over the next few years in what he called ‘Best Bengal’.

“Political stability and an environment of peace is helping ease of doing business in West Bengal. We had promised Rs 4,500 crore investment but ended up investing more than Rs 15,000 crore in the digital sector of the state. Out of 9 crore population, we have 1.2 crore loyal Jio customers in the state and we promise to cover 100 per cent population by 2018 end. We promise to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Jio and digital ecosystem over the next few years. West Bengal is soon becoming ‘Best Bengal’,” the RIL chairman said.

ArcelorMittal chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal recalled his roots in Kolkata and his issues with speaking English. “I studied in a Hindi-medium school in Kolkata and then got admitted to St. Xavier’s where my teachers stressed on the need to improve my English,” he said.

The steel magnate also praised chief minister Mamata Banerjee for developing social indicators of the state. “Political stability, social welfare and limited bureaucracy are Didi’s weapons for attracting investors to the state.She is working to cleanse bureaucracy and corruption, two of India’s worst problems. Bengal has received highest awards from Government of India and international agencies for e-governance and digital growth. The state is outperforming other states in the competition,” he said.