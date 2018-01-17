MUMBAI: SAS India, the leader in business analytics software and services announced its exclusive tie-up with NMIMS to offer two new distance learning management programs for working professionals.

These programs will impart skills in big data management, advanced analytics, machine learning and data visualization, along with the essential communication skills needed by data scientists today.

The program is the first-of-its-kind that offers industry-recognized certification in Management Program in Data Visualization and Executive Program in Big Data and Machine Learning.

The first batch will commence on April 7, 2018.

For the first time in India, NMIMS and SAS have joined hands to provide a platform to working professionals and students, hard pressed for time, to learn the most important SAS tools through the online learning mode.

These will be one of the most unique programs where-by students will be taught by expert faculties from NMIMS and SAS.

The students will also have an opportunity to earn certification, from NMIMS and SAS.

By successfully passing certification exams students will get an opportunity to appear for the SAS Global Certification.

Professionals looking to acquire these valuable skills, can find more details about this program on http://distance.nmims.edu/nmims-sas/.

"In India, companies are scrambling to hire data scientists, thereby soaring the demand and salaries. SAS has been the leader in analytics for over 40 years and enterprises have great confidence in SAS certified professionals who go beyond just analysing data to make businesses smarter and more innovative," said MD, SAS India, Noshin Kagalwalla.

"A SAS data science credential will be a strong differentiator for job in Indian employment landscape. The newly launched programs in association with NMIMS are an effort to offer a great platform for students & working professionals to enhance their skills and gain a competitive edge in the industry," Kagalwalla added.

"Today, companies across industries are facing a dearth of data scientists to deal with the data deluge. With the launch of the new SAS management programs, we aim to bridge the demand-skill gap and offer an opportunity to aspiring and practicing data scientists to earn respected credentials in big data and analytics field," said Director Education Asia Pacific, SAS, Bhuvan Nijhawan.

"By using cutting edge technology coupled with the best in class student services NMIMS Online Learning has been the leader in its segment. Hence, NMIMS was our default choice when we decided to partner with an institute to provide specialized management courses through the Online Learning modules," Nijhawan added.

"Data has been growing at a rapid pace and brands have realized the importance of converting this vast amount of data into useful insights. This, in turn, has led to the rise of career options which didn’t exist a few years ago. Leading job portals in India have listed over 50,000 career opportunities in this domain," said Director, NMIMS Global Access School for Continuing Education (NGA-SCE), Rajiv Shah.

"In keeping with the tradition of offering the very best to our students, NMIMS has joined hands with SAS, the leaders in data analytics, to offer career oriented analytics and machine learning courses. This joint initiative is the very first of its kind in India and will provide an opportunity to working professionals and students to equip themselves with the most sought-after qualification to learn analytics in the online learning mode," Shah added.