The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi today ordered the release of bank and demat accounts of Shree Hari Hira Stock Broking after recovering dues of nearly Rs 27 lakh.

In 2014, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had issued notices attaching the bank and demat accounts of the stock broker in six separate matters.

In an order, Sebi said it has recovered Rs 26.94 lakh from the stock broker, including further interest and costs towards full and final settlement.

The banks and depositories -- NSDL and CDSL -- are directed to "release the bank accounts/ lockers/ demat accounts of the defaulter (Shree Hari Hira Stock Broking)", Sebi said.