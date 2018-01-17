Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (File photo | Reuters)

MUMBAI: Benchmark Sensex soared over 310 points today to close above the 35,000-mark for the first time ever, while the broader Nifty too ended at a fresh life-time high on unabated buying by participants.

The 30-share Sensex jumped 310.77 points, or 0.89 per cent, to end at a new peak of 35,081.82, breaking its previous record of 34,843.51 reached on January 15.

Intra-day, it climbed to 35,118.61, bettering its previous intra-day high of 34,963.69 reached on January 15.

It took 17 sessions for the index to scale the 35,000 mark from 34,000 level reached on December 26.

The broader Nifty surged 88.10 points, or 0.82 per cent, to close at a new peak of 10,788.55, breaking its previous record of 10,741.55 hit on January 15.

It also touched an intra-day record of 10,803, surpassing its previous high of 10,782.65 hit on January 15.

Brokers said sentiment got a lift after the government today lowered the additional borrowing requirement for the current fiscal to Rs 20,000 crore from Rs 50,000 crore estimated earlier.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 693.17 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) had sold equities worth a net Rs 246.38 crore yesterday, as per provisional data.