CHENNAI:Are Indian steel makers taking undue advantage of the protectionist measures taken by the government? That may be the case, according to EEPC India. According to the apex engineering export organisation, steel makers are enjoying “a huge premium in the domestic market” cutting into the competitiveness of highly employment-oriented user industries.” It notes that export price is lower than the domestic prices of finished steel. So much so, the difference between domestic and export prices touches $200 a tonne.

“To us, steel and products are supplied at a much higher prices raising the overall cost of production and in short raising the price difference between export price and domestic price of steel,” said Ravi P Sehgal, chairman, EEPC India.

Barring wire rods, the domestic price of all other steel products is found greater than the export prices of the given products, Sehgal said. Against an average export price of $497 per tonne, the domestic prices of hot rolled coils had been pegged at a huge mark up at $700 per tonne in September 2017, as per the latest data compiled by the EEPC India. Likewise, domestic users of cold rolled coils paid $786 per tonne against the international price of $566 per tonne for the month, it said.

“It is true that there is an improvement in global demand but we need to be controlling our costs to remain competitive and if the raw material prices are jacked up at this speed, it is the SMEs which become vulnerable,” Sehgal said.