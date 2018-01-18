CHENNAI:Adani Power on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 792 crore for the third quarter of FY18 compared with a net loss of Rs 823 crore in the year-ago period.However, consolidated basis, the company’s net loss widened to about Rs 1,290 crore during October-December 2017 from a loss of Rs 668 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Total consolidated revenue dropped to Rs 4,916 crore during the October-December quarter from Rs 5,491 crore in the same quarter of last year, the Adani group company said in a regulatory filing.The units sold during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal were lower at 12,633 million units compared to 14,897 MUs during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said. Average plant load factor achieved during the third quarter of FY18 was 58 per cent, lower than 69 per cent achieved in the year-ago period.