NEW DELHI:Hinduja group’s flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday announced that it has taken steps to secure long-term arrangements to develop electric commercial vehicles, signing a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Israeli energy solutions firm Phinergy.

According to Ashok Leyland’s statement, the partnership will work towards the adaptation of unique, competitive, and sustainable solutions for high-energy applications in the commercial vehicles space. “Phinergy will be tailoring its unique technology to meet the demanding high-energy requirements of commercial vehicles in the Indian market,” the company said in a release.

“As the EV market evolves in India, Ashok Leyland, remains committed to developing differentiated solutions for our customers to help them stay competitive. We see good potential for Phinergy’s technology in India. This will add further to our various portfolios for Commercial Vehicle EVs, where we are committed to offering our customers competitive solutions with various options that use cutting edge technology”, said Karthick Athmanathan, head - EV and eMobility Solutions, Ashok Leyland.

S A Sundaresan, head of eMobility Tech, Ashok Leyland, meanwhile said that the partnership will see development of the first few prototypes and trial pilots on different platforms in order to better tune Phinergy’s offering for various CV applications. “Our approach to EV commercial vehicles will continue to be such that we move people and goods rather than batteries, with optimal use of battery capacities,” he added.

Phinergy CEO Aviv Tzidon also pointed out that its high-tech solutions will help Indian customers by keeping costs low while addressing range anxiety and reliability. “Given the grid and power situation in most markets, this will be the first time EV commercial vehicles will have a grid-independent solution that is cost effective and emission free,” David Mayer, vice-president, business development, Phinergy said.