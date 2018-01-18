ADI BADRI: Union minister Nitin Gadkari said today that the Centre will provide all necessary assistance to Haryana government to develop Adi Badri, the origin of the mythical Saraswati river, as a tourist centre.

The minister for road transport and highways, shipping and water resources urged Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to send proposals to the Union government for constructing a dam and for the development of a tourism circuit in the area.

Addressing a programme at the launch of the International Saraswati Mahotsav-2018 here in Yamunanagar district, Gadkari highlighted the religious significance of Adi Badri, saying the Rig Veda was composed on the banks of river Saraswati.

"It is our duty to inform the new generation about our rich culture, heritage and history," he said.

Gadkari assured the people of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh of all possible assistance during the construction of the dam and other development-related projects in the area.

He said the government would rehabilitate the people affected by the dam and provide them adequate compensation.

Chief Minister Khattar said a report for the construction of the dam on Som river was ready and would soon be sent to the central government for approval.

He also announced that a bridge would be built to connect Adi Badri Narayana and Kedar Nath temples.

Gadkari and Khattar earlier today flagged off the International Saraswati Mahotsav yatra.