NEW DELHI:Direct tax collections in the current fiscal up to January 15 have risen 18.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6.89 lakh crore, exceeding the Budget estimate (BE) of 15.7 per cent growth.According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the collection so far amounts to 70.3 per cent of the BE of Rs 9.8 lakh crore and after including refunds of Rs 1.22 lakh crore. Meanwhile, the gross direct tax collection (before adjusting for refunds) rose 13.5 per cent to Rs 8.11 lakh crore.

The CBDT statement notes that direct tax collection has shown “consistent and significant” improvement in the current fiscal. The growth of total gross direct tax collection was 10 per cent in the first quarter, 10.3 per cent in the next one, 12.6 per cent in the third, and to 13.5 per cent as on January 15, 2018.

Similarly, the growth rate of total net direct tax collections has climbed from 14.8 per cent in Q1 of FY18 to 15.8 per cent in Q2, to 18.2 per cent in Q3 and to 18.7 per cent as on January 15, 2018.Growth has been particularly good in collections under corporation tax — 4.8 per cent, 5.1 per cent and 10.1 per cent, respectively, in the three quarters.