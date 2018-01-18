MUMBAI: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday registered a 28 per cent jump in its FY18 third quarter net profit at Rs 1,326 crore over last year, while revenue grew 11.4 per cent to touch Rs 8,590 crore.

The surge in profits was on account of healthy volume growth on a low base in the previous year, which saw not just HUL, but also several other companies taking hit due to note ban.During the quarter under review, HUL’s volume growth improved as the economy and businesses recovered from the impact of demonetisation and partly due to the rollout of GST from July 2017. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 24 per cent to Rs 1,680 crore, while Ebitda margin grew by two percentage points to 19.6 per cent.

“There are early signs of commodity cost inflation and we will further sharpen our focus on cost effectiveness programs and manage our business dynamically for competitiveness and sustained profitability,” said Harish Manwani, chairman, HUL.According to the company, HUL has “proactively disclosed” an estimated amount of Rs 119 crore to the CBEC and has offered to pay the amount suo motu to the government. It may be noted that HUL has received a notice from the GST anti-profiteering body for failing to pass on lower tax rates on certain categories like detergents and dishwashing soaps. “This amount is not recognised as revenue and is accounted as a liability as on 31st December 17,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, home care segment registered double-digit volume growth led by strong performance by Vim, while personal care segment growth was led by Dove and Pears. Similarly, skin care business was driven by Fair & Lovely