The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi has ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts of two firms to recover dues of Rs 12.54 lakh.

According to two separate Sebi orders dated January 16, Cosmo Corporate Services and Bestavision Electronics had pending dues to the tune of Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 4.05 lakh, respectively.

The regulator has directed the banks to attach all the accounts including lockers held by the firms. National Securities Depository and Central Depository Services (India) have been ordered to attach the company's demat accounts.

Sebi's directions have come after Cosmo Corporate Services failed to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh imposed on it by the regulator in 2012 for violating securities regulation and Bestavision Electronics did not pay a penalty of Rs 3 lakh levied in 2015.

Apart from initial fines, the pending dues against the two firms also include interests.