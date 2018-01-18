MUMBAI: Tata CLiQ Luxury, Tata Group’s multi-brand, luxury e-commerce venture, launched The Shawl Project, a pioneering initiative that celebrates Indian craftsmanship and couture.

As a part of a larger collaboration with The Woolmark Company, the first edition of this project showcases the revival of one of India’s most valued textile traditions, the shawl.

The Shawl Project is the first step by Tata CLiQ Luxury towards bringing the finest of Indian luxury craftsmanship to discerning customers through Tata CLiQ Luxury’s new Indi Luxe section.

These exquisite, limited-edition shawls that embody a combination of versatile Australian Merino wool and Indian artisanal expertise will retail exclusively on Tata CLiQ Luxury from January 25.

The Indi Luxe section will host the finest of Indian luxury brands in the categories of fashion, home, beauty, and more.

The unveiling of the shawls took place at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, in the presence of prominent industry professionals and celebrities from all walks of life. The grand fashion show that followed highlighted the shawl as an insignia of modernity and style and as a garment that can be draped differently each time.

Tata CLiQ Luxury and The Woolmark Company associated with 10 of India’s leading designers - Manish Arora, Rahul Mishra, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Abraham and Thakore, Aneeth Arora, Amit Aggarwal, Pankaj and Nidhi, Nachiket Barve, Raghavendra Rathore and Zubair Kirmani.

Each of the designers created one unique shawl, using a minimum of 80 percent Merino wool, that speaks of their individuality, creativity and signature aesthetics.

"India is a land of rich and varied heritage; and as one moves across its geography, one appreciates the art and culture different regions have to offer. It is, therefore, important for us to give these exquisite arts and crafts the appreciation they deserve. With The Shawl Project, we are launching our Indi Luxe section and giving our consumers access to exclusive Indian luxury brands online through Tata CLiQ Luxury," said chief operating officer, Tata CLiQ, Vikas Purohit.

"All 10 designers have woven invaluable pieces of art with Merino wool and we are sure that our discerning consumers will cherish it. This project is very dear to the brand, as it allows us to create awareness about traditional crafts and culture amongst our discerning consumers," Purohit added.

"The farm to fashion journey of Merino wool beautifully highlights how it can be transformed into culturally influenced and luxe fashion pieces here in India," said The Woolmark Company Country Manager India, Arti Gudal.

"A true representation of art meeting culture in fashion, the project has pushed designers to rediscover Merino wool and India’s heritage. They have also mirrored key qualities of wool in their designs and paid homage to India’s culture. This association will strengthen our effort to empower and promote both the wool and the handloom industry in India through local retail and weave together two cultures," Gudal added.

Tata CLiQ and Tata CLiQ Luxury launched in 2016 are operated by Tata UniStore Limited (TUL) and have been incubated by Tata Industries Limited under the visionary leadership of KRS Jamwal, Executive Director, Tata Industries Limited. TataCLiQ.com, the first-of-its-kind multi-brand phygital e-commerce marketplace seamlessly blends online and in-store shopping experiences.

It has gained significant traction amongst discerning consumers, making it one of the top ten e-commerce businesses in India, within a year of launch.

Tata CLiQ Luxury, the leader in luxury e-tailing in India, houses a wide range of apparel, accessories and watches for men and women from premium luxury and bridge-to-luxury fashion brands such as Hugo Boss, Armani Jeans, Coach, Furla, Tumi, G-Star, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Brooks Brothers, Dune London, Movado, Raymond Weiland True Religion, making it the definitive destination for luxury brand shoppers.

A wide range of Indian luxury brands in the categories fashion, home, beauty, and more are going to be launched shortly on the Indi Luxe section.