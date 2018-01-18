NEW DELHI: Tata Steel today announced the launch of two products and said that their addition to the company's portfolio will be significant for the steel major.

"Tata Steel has launched two new products, Tata Aggreto and Tata Nirman, India's first branded LD slag products for applications in road, fly ash brick and clinker making," the company said in a statement.

Speaking at the launch, Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran said the company has always believed in sustainable growth which has been embedded at the very core of its work ethos and following this philosophy, the steel major is on a journey to reduce the carbon footprint.

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 27.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2017.