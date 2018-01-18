NEW DELHI: Popular messaging platform WhatsApp today unveiled a new 'WhatsApp Business' app, aimed at small and medium enterprises.

The free-to-download Android app will make it easier for companies to connect with customers, as well as its 1.3 billion users to chat with businesses, WhatsApp said in a statement.

WhatsApp Business is available today and free to download on Google Play in Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the UK and the US, it added.

The app will be rolled out around the world in the coming weeks, it said.

Over 80 per cent of small businesses in India and Brazil said WhatsApp helped them both communicate with customers and grow their business, the Facebook owned company said citing reports.

India is home to over 200 million WhatsApp users. It has more than one billion users globally.

Using the business app, SMEs can help customers with useful information such as a business description, email or store addresses and website.

They will also be able to review simple metrics like the number of messages read to see what's working, the statement said.