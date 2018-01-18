The study showed that some banks like Yes Bank and Indian Overseas Bank have been imposing penal charges of over 100 per cent per annum on shortfall in maintenance of minimum balance in customers accounts.

MUMBAI: Private sector lender Yes Bank today reported a a growth of 22 per cent in its net profit at Rs 1,076.87 crore during the third quarter ended December 2017.

The bank had reported a profit of Rs 882.63 crore in the October-December quarter of 2016-17.

In a stock exchange filing, the bank said its total income during the third quarter of the current fiscal was Rs 6,492.56 crore as against Rs 5,229.96 crore in the year-ago period.

Bank's gross NPA was 1.72 per cent in the period under review as compared to 0.85 per cent in the third quarter of the last fiscal.

Net NPA was 0.93 per cent in the quarter ending December 2017 compared to 0.29 per cent in the similar period last year.

As per the filing, its net interest income stood at Rs 1,888.8 crore for third quarter of the fiscal, a growth of 26.8 per cent on yearly basis.

"Yes Bank has delivered another quarter of satisfactory performance with sustained earnings delivery and accelerated growth momentum with the bank achieving a balance sheet size beyond Rs 2.5 lakh crore and advances book in excess of Rs 1.7 lakh crore," said Rana Kapoor, Managing Director and CEO of Yes Bank.

Shares of Yes Bank closed 0.66 per cent down at Rs 340.25 apiece on BSE today.