SAN FRANCISCO: In a design overhaul, Apple has updated its cumbersome App Store web interface similar to the user-friendly iOS 11 App Store.



"The new redesign takes cues from the all-new App Store in iOS 11, which offers larger images, a focus on curation and reviews, and more. On the new webpage, you'll see a larger app heading, preceded by 'this app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices'," 9to5Mac reported late on Thursday.



As part of the design overhaul, Apple is showcasing app screenshots from its latest iPhone X.



"Previously, the web interface used the old square interface of screenshots from older iPhone devices. In the case of screenshots from apps that are not optimised for iPhone X, Apple still shows the older images," the report added.



The Cupertino-based giant redesigned and launched the iOS 11 App Store in September last year.



The design change to the web interface follows the company's decision to remove the App Store from the iTunes desktop application.



Apple rolled out a similar redesign for Apple Music on the web last year.



The new look is much more streamlined and makes it clearer how apps can be downloaded on an iOS device.



