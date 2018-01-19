MUMBAI: HDFC Bank on Friday reported a 20.1 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 4,643 crore for the quarter ended December 2017 against Rs 3,865 crore in the year-ago period. The surge in profit was on account of higher net interest income, which shot up 24.1 per cent to Rs 10,314 crore compared to Rs 8,309 crore last year. Other income, too, grew 23.12 per cent to Rs 3,869 crore from Rs 3,143 crore.

Its gross NPAs rose 57.4 per cent to Rs 8,235 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 5,233 crore last year. In other words, gross NPAs stood at 1.29 per cent of total advances against 1.26 per cent in the previous quarter and 1.05 per cent a year ago. The rise in bad loans was due to the under-reporting of bad loans, which was duly pointed out by RBI during its annual inspection. While HDFC Bank reported gross NPAs for FY17 at Rs 5,885 crore, RBI put them at Rs 7,937 crore.

The divergence - the difference between RBI’s assessment and that reported by the bank - largely pertained to three large accounts and stood at about Rs 2,052 crore as of March 2017, while the divergence in provisions aggregated Rs 794 crore. According to Paresh Sukthankar, deputy managing director at HDFC Bank, one of the three accounts has now become a standard loan and the bank has written back the floating provisions made earlier.

Net NPAs stood at 0.44 per cent in the December quarter compared to 0.43 per cent in the previous quarter and 0.32 per cent in the same quarter last year. Accordingly, provisions and contingencies jumped 88.1 per cent to Rs 715 crore from Rs 115 crore a year ago.

Advances increased by 27.51 per cent to Rs 6.31 lakh crore, while deposits rose 10.1 per cent to Rs 7 lakh crore over the previous year.