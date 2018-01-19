MUMBAI: Tata Steel on Friday said its wholly own subsidiary incorporated in Singapore, Abja Investment Co Pte Ltd, has successfully issued dual tranche of $1.3 billion of unsecured bonds in the international markets.



The issue comprises $300 million 4.45 per cent unsecured bonds due on July 24, 2023 and $1 billion 5.45 per cent unsecured bonds due on January 24, 2028.



"The transaction was launched on January 18, 2018 (Thursday). By the time books closed at the end of the day, the peak order book was in excess of $7 billion across tranches," a statement said.



"The proceeds of the bonds will be used to refinance the offshore obligations of the Group, which will help de-risk the balance sheet, enhance financial flexibility, diversify the investor base and improve the overall debt maturity profile.



"The completion of the refinancing also marks an important step forward to create a sustainable financial structure in preparation of the proposed joint venture in Europe," said Koushik Chatterjee, ED and CFO of Tata Steel.



The bonds are rated BB- by S&P and will be listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).



Road shows were organised simultaneously in Dubai, Singapore, London and Hong Kong and on the back of overwhelming investor response.



"The tremendous response enabled the issue to be priced about 42 bps tighter than the initial price thoughts on both the tranches. The deal was distributed to a wide number of long term buy-and-hold institutional investors, banks and private banks across regions," it said.



Chatterjee also said based on the buoyant trading performance of the existing bonds and strong credit appetite from quality investors, the company launched an innovative bond structure.



"The success of the issue demonstrates the investor's confidence in the long-term strategy of the company and we are very happy with the quality of the investors in the issue," he added.



