MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a 25.1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,423 crore —its highest quarterly profit — against Rs 7,533 crore registered during the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The record profits are on account of higher earnings from petrochemicals business and the nascent telecom unit Reliance Jio, which turned in profits for the first time.

The pre-tax profit from petrochemical business stood at a record high of Rs 5,753 crore in the December quarter, with gross refining margins at $11.6, lower than $12 seen the previous quarter, but up from $10.8 registered during the same period last year. “Our refining business has delivered 12 consecutive quarters of double-digit refining margins, demonstrating operating excellence and healthy industry fundamentals,” said Mukesh Ambani, chairman, RIL.

Profit from the refining and marketing business was marginally down at Rs 6,165 crore compared to Rs 6,194 crore in Q3, while oil and gas business saw a loss of Rs 291 crore. Among others, retail business was the fastest growing in the country, with revenue and pre-tax earnings doubling to Rs 18,798 crore and Rs 487 crore, respectively. But it is yet to make its first net profit.

Revenue was up 30.5 per cent at Rs 1,09,905 crore, debt was marginally lower at Rs 2,13,206 crore as on December 2017. The quarter also saw Reliance post record consolidated pre-tax profit of Rs 13,789 crore, up 44.8 per cent over last year and the highest ever standalone profit of Rs 8,454 crore, up five per cent over the previous fiscal.

Jio posts Rs 504 crore standalone profit

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJio) turned profitable within 15 months of launch, which triggered an intense tariff war and forced consolidation. RJio’s standalone net profit stood at Rs 504 crore in the quarter ended December compared to a net loss of Rs 271 crore in the previous three months, according to RIL. Revenue increased 12 per cent sequentially to Rs 6,789 crore, while operating profit rose 82 per cent to Rs 2,628 crore. The newest telco earned an Arpu of Rs 154 per user during the three months, marginally lower than its previous quarter’s Rs 156. It has 160.1 million subscribers and counting