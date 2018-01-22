NEW DELHI: Industry Chamber FICCI today said it has appointed Dilip Chenoy as its Director General.

"Chenoy had been the Managing Director and CEO of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Director General (DG) of SIAM and Deputy DG of CII," FICCI said in a statement.

He had resigned from NSDC in late 2015 amid reports that the government was unhappy with the functioning of the skills development body. He was appointed by the previous Congress-led UPA government.

Former skill development and entrepreneurship minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy had earlier expressed displeasure at the way NSDC was being run in the past and lashed out at its failure to achieve the industry's needs for trained manpower.