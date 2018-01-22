HONG KONG: Infosys on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Hong Kong-based AS Watson Group (ASW), an international health and beauty retailer, to accelerate ASWs digital transformation initiatives.

As part of the collaboration, Infosys would provide technology services across data science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to ASW.

"We will leverage our vast experience in the retail industry, our deep understanding of global markets as well as our extensive digital capabilities to help the AS Watson Group achieve its objectives," said Ravi Kumar S, President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Infosys.

Infosys solutions and services will accelerate ASW's digital marketing platform, build robust AI and Machine Learning (ML) frameworks for ASW's customer-centric analytics, optimise operational efficiencies, improve scalability and reusability across business units.

"The appointment of our first batch of worldwide Tech Partners shows our determination to accelerate our digital transformation, enabling the AS Watson Group to build on our solid retail foundation to fuel further growth," said Malian Ngai, Group Chief Operating Officer of AS Watson Group.

AS Watson Group has over 13,700 stores in 24 markets.

