MUMBAI: Key Indian equity indices opened at fresh highs during the early morning trade session on Monday, with healthy buying observed in oil and gas, energy and consumer durables stocks.

At 9.20 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded 8.05 points or 0.07 per cent higher at a new high of 10,902.75 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 35,613.97 points, traded at a fresh level of 35,613.73 points -- up 102.15 points or 0.29 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has touched a new high of 35,664.01 points during the intra-day trade so far.

The BSE market breadth was bullish as 454 stocks advanced as compared to 238 declines.

On Friday, positive global cues, coupled with upbeat quarterly corporate earnings and healthy buying in banking stocks, propelled the key indices to close at new record highs.

The Nifty50 closed at 10,894.70 points, while the Sensex closed at 35,511.58 points.