BENGALURU: The International Trade Fair on Organics & Millets held here since Friday generated Rs107 crore business, said Karnataka Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Sunday.

"The Fair generated Rs 107 crore business in three days, including Rs 27.69 crore as letters of intent between 34 farmers federations and entrepreneurs got commitments worth Rs 340 crore for the next three years," said Gowda on the event's last day.

Held for the first time in the southern state at the sprawling Bengaluru Palace grounds in the city centre, the Fair attracted a whopping 2 lakh people.

"We hope to bring about a change in the dietary habits of the people and promote a sustainable future with organic and millets," said Gowda.

State IT Minister Priyank Kharge said the state government had given 44 start-ups, including 16 in agri-business Rs 5-lakh to Rs 20 lakh grants from the Rs 10 crore budget set up for them in the farm sector.

"The state government is also setting up a new centre for excellence in agriculture to hasten development in the agri-business sector with access to labs and research centres," he said.

Noting that India was in the pole position to lead the world in millet production and exports, Gowda said Karnataka was at the forefront of promoting and consuming the next-generation smart food as it was "conscious of the food we eat, its nutritional value, impact on farmers and the environment to get food from farm to fork".

