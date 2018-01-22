NEW DELHI: Philips India today said it has appointed Sudeep Agrawal as chief financial officer - Indian subcontinent, effective January 15, 2018.

In his new role, Agrawal will head the finance team in the Indian subcontinent and will also be responsible to lead talent development for finance functions within Philips India, the company said in a statement.

Agrawal, who has been working with Royal Philips since 1998, has served in various positions across the Middle East, Africa and Amsterdam before returning to Philips India in 2013.

Since 2013, he had been positioned as the head of audit for personal health business and India, Middle East and Africa, the company said.

"He brings to our management team, proven financial leadership and related talent development expertise that is invaluable to any organisation," Philips India Vice Chairman and Managing Director Daniel Mazon said.