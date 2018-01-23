DAVOS: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu on the first day of the World Economic Forum said that the platform is a great opportunity to attract investments in India.

"This time World Economic Forum is India's World Economic Forum. Prime Minister Modi is promoting India from Davos. It is a great opportunity. In Andhra Pradesh, we are going in a big way for investment," Naidu exclusively told ANI in Davos.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Information and Technology (IT) Minister and Naidu's son Nara Lokesh said that he is particularly interested in the combination of technology and rural development to be able to eliminate poverty.

"I am interested in combination of technology and rural development so we can give pin point delivery and eliminate poverty, that is what we are working on," Lokesh exclusively told ANI.

The IT minister also appreciated the renewed interest in India on the global economic front.

"There is a lot of renewed interest in India. The sense of excitement is all building up. The whole idea for youngsters like me is to learn the global best practices and to bring them to our own motherland, and share our best practices with the world," he added.

On a related note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is also in Davos is scheduled to host a dinner for global industry bosses from 18 countries.

With business on their mind, leaders of Indian business community are also camping in the snow-capped Davos to interact with their international counterparts.