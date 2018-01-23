MUMBAI: Axis Bank on Monday reported a 25.3 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 726.44 crore for the quarter ended December 2017 against Rs 579.57 crore registered in the corresponding period a year ago.

Core income, or net interest income, grew 9.2 per cent to Rs 4,731 crore compared to Rs 4,334 crore last year. But, other income plunged 24 per cent to Rs 2,593 crore down from Rs 3,400 crore the previous fiscal.

Axis Bank’s asset quality improved, gross NPAs ratio fell to 5.3 per cent from 5.9 per cent in the previous quarter, while provisions and contingencies dropped to Rs 2,811 crore. The bank reported new slippages worth Rs 4,439 crore during the quarter under review.

Recoveries and upgrades stood at Rs 4,008 crore, while write-offs stood at Rs 2,822 crore. “During the quarter, the bank recovered substantial amount in cash from an IT/ITeS accounts and also upgraded one account in the steel sector. These two accounts were part of the nine accounts that were reclassified as NPA by the bank in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018,” the bank said.

Its total exposure to stressed assets under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code aggregate Rs 6,074 crore as of December 2017 and the bank has made an incremental provision of Rs 237 crore against these accounts during the quarter under review. In all, Axis has provided for 68 per cent of its exposure to IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) accounts.

Meanwhile, the bank’s net interest margin stood at 3.5 per cent, both net advances and CASA deposits grew 21 per cent each over last year, while capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.5 per cent as of December 2017. The bank has retained its credit cost guidance for fiscal 2018 in the range of 220-260 bps. Credit cost for the third quarter and first nine months of this fiscal was 233 bps and 250 bps, respectively.

Rs 4,731 crore is the net interest income — difference between income earned and expended duirng the October-December quarter