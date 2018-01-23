NEW DELHI: Shares of consumer electrical goods maker Havells India today rose nearly 6 per cent after the company reported a standalone net profit at Rs 194.36 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.



The stock jumped 5.80 per cent to Rs 584.20 -- its oneyear high -- on BSE.



At NSE, shares of the company went up by 5.81 per cent to touch its 52-week high of Rs 584.80.



The company had posted a net profit at Rs 152.97 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Havells India said in a regulatory filing yesterday.



Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,993.53 crore. It was Rs 1,650.68 crore in the year-ago period.



The company said the results are not comparable with previous period as it had acquired consumer durable business of LEEL Electricals Ltd in May last year.

