Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the officials on his arrival at Zurich International Airport to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos on 22, January 2018. (Photo | PTI)

DAVOS: India today hosted the welcome reception at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual gathering with ministers, business leaders and celebrities in attendance.

More than 130 participants from India would be attending the meeting of the rich and the powerful where the official sessions would kick off with the opening plenary address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, cine star Shah Rukh Khan and film maker Karan Johar, among others, were present at the reception.

Samosa, kachori and a lot of other Indian food items were on the platter at the reception.

After reaching this Alpine town, Modi held a meeting with Swiss President Alain Berset and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties on the sidelines of the summit.

Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister to attend the WEF meet in two decades.

Over 3,000 world leaders from business, politics, art, academia and civil society would be attending the meeting whose theme is 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.

Earlier today, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Australian actress Cate Blanchett and legendary musician Elton John were presented with the annual 'Crystal Awards' for their respective work towards improving the state of the world.

In a first at the WEF summit, India would also host yoga training sessions for the entire duration of the meeting, while also showcasing Indian heritage and culture.