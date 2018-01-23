NEW DELHI: Technology giant Microsoft on Tuesday launched "Xbox One X" -- the world's most powerful console that brings immersive 4K gaming and 4K entertainment to gamers for Rs 44,990.



"We are delighted to offer the world's most powerful console with access to most diverse games lineup in Xbox history, including Forza Motorsport 7, Assassin's Creed: Origins, Cuphead and Super Lucky's Tale," Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer and Devices Sales, Microsoft India, said in a statement.



"Xbox One X" comes with power to drive native 4K resolutions, High Dynamic Range and Wide Color Gamut.



The console is the only product in the world that packs all of the following features including 4K gaming, a built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, 4K streaming capabilities, High Dynamic Range support for gaming and video and premium audio with Dolby Atmos support.



With 40 per cent more power than any other consoles, "Xbox One X" is where console gamers can play the best versions of games, the tech giant said.



It is also the smallest and most feature-rich Xbox ever.



The console will be available online on the Microsoft India store, Amazon India and Flipkart.



Buyers can also purchase the device from Landmark and Croma retail stores and from over 100 gaming specialty stores across the country.



